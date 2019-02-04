Jack Ross gives Bryan Oviedo update as details of failed West Brom move are revealed

Jack Ross says Bryan Oviedo is 'fine' after a move to West Brom on deadline day collapsed.

Oviedo had been expected to join the Baggies as they push for promotion straight back to the Premier League.

However, the deal fell through and Oviedo returned to Wearside for the rest of the season.

With Denver Hume fit again, Oviedo's prospects of first team football are slim but Ross said the Costa Rican is 'not a problem'.

“I spoke to him on Friday," Ross said.

"We gave him the option of a day off because he was late home on Thursday night but he came back in and he was fine.

"He's not caused me one bit of problem since he's been here, it's just been a peculiar set of circumstances we found ourselves in and that was just exacerbated by the circumstances we found ourselves in on Thursday."

Chairman Stewart DOnald has emphatically rejected suggestions Sunderland were at blame for the collapse.

He also admitted the move would have been primarily about putting Oviedo in the shop window for next season.

"We received an enquiry," Donald told the Roker Rapport podcast.

"I didn't think it was enough if I'm honest but we checked with the footballing people [at Sunderland] and they were happy with that.

"We said OK, West Brom wanted to do it. This was with plenty of time to get it done.

"Then lunchtime on deadline day, our focus is completely and utterly on ins.

"We left it to Bryan and West Brom and the paperwork never arrived. Why that didn't happen is down to West Brom and Bryan, not Sunderland.

"It would have been beneficial from a financial perspective but it won't change the fortunes of the club. The contribution to the wage we would had to have made, it was more about giving Bryan game time and putting him in the shop window with a view on next year.

"He's been an excellent pro and is an excellent pro, he gives us 100% commitment."