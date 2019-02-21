Jack Ross gives Bryan Oviedo update and reveals a further Sunderland attacking doubt

Have your say

Jack Ross looks set to reshuffle his attacking options at Bristol Rovers on Saturday, with Chris Maguire ruled out for six to eight weeks.

The Black Cats boss confirmed on Thursday that the popular forward has a broken fibula.

Maguire was replaced in the 4-2 win over Gillingham by Lynden Gooch.

Ross confirmed that the 23-year-old is also a doubt for the Memorial Ground clash.

"Lynden is a doubt, we'll see how he is on Friday," Ross said.

"He picked up a hamstring injury at the very end of the game on Tuesday.

"We'll look at him tomorrow and see how he is and whether he travels with us or not."

One boost is that Duncan Watmore, who impressed against Blackpool last week, should return to the squad.

His only other injury concern is Bryan Oviedo, who remains 'unavailable'.

The Costa Rican returned to training at the start of this week but has been struggling with a calf problem.