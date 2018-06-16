Jack Ross getting to grips with Sunderland challenge ahead of pre-season

Jack Ross is hoping that a slightly later start to pre-season will allow him the chance to hit the ground running as Sunderland boss.

The Scot is coming towards the end of his second full week in charge of the Black Cats, and has been assessing transfer targets with assistant boss James Fowler and the new head of recruitment, Tony Coton.

He has also been working to strengthen his backroom staff, with Robbie Stockdale, Adrian Tucker, Adrian Lamb and Dave Binningsley all leaving the club in recent times.

Dunfermline head coach John Potter is believed to be one of the names Ross is keen to bring in as part of his coaching team.

Sunderland’s squad had initially been due to return on June 21, but Ross has pushed that back.

He has had preliminary conversations regarding the futures of numerous players and will step up his efforts when they return on June 27.

Ross said: “I’ve pushed the pre-season start back by six days, not to the detriment of what we’ll get from pre-season, but just I thought it was a little bit long.

“Plus, it does buy me a little bit more time at this end, both in terms of looking at the playing squad and the whole structure of the club.

“That was something we had to do and thereafter we’ll put in place a proper pre-season structure both in terms of training and games.”

Sunderland have now confirmed a number of pre-season games, travelling to Darlington, Grimbsy Town, Hartlepool United and St Mirren.

Before then they will have a week-long training camp in Portugal which Ross said would give him the chance to get to know his new players.

He said: “The trip to Portugal was in place before I took the job, but I’m happy it was because it’s an opportunity to spend time with the players and staff.

“It’s 24/7 and that’s beneficial on the pitch as well as off it, so it can only benefit us and I’m pleased it’s there.”