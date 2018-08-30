Jack Ross explains why he has sent Sunderland midfielder out on loan

Jack Ross admits he was tempted to keep Elliot Embleton in his Sunderland squad, but believes Grimsby Town is the perfect loan switch for the midfielder.

The 19-year-old is hoping to go straight into the squad for the League Two clash with Yeovil Town on Saturday as he bids for regular senior football.

He has been a part of Ross's squad right from the beginning of pre-season, but the Black Cats boss says he will benefit from the move.

He said: "I’ve spoken to him quite a lot about it. We’ve kind of gone backwards and forwards, from both of our point of views, as to whether he should stay or go.

"Every day he has trained with me he has got better, I like him, he did well against Sheffield Wednesday.

"But I have a duty of care with his progression and, though it is easy with hindsight, he could have gone out the second half of last season really. I think he’ll play at Grimsby, how they play will suit him.

"We’ll do it until January for now and hopefully it will be a win-win. It would be dead easy as a manager to be selfish and keep him here just in case [we need him] but it won’t help him and it won’t ultimately help us a club.

"Having spoken to him regularly, he knows it’s not about shifting him out, out of sight, out of mind," he added.

"There’s a thought process to it. He needs to be tested and he agrees. He’s desperate to get there, hopefully train on Friday and play on Saturday."

There could be further loan exits before the deadline shuts at 5pm on Friday, with Alloa Athletic keen on Conor Shields.

Falkirk are also keen on Andrew Nelson.