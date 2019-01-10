Jack Ross discusses the 'good thing' about Josh Maja's situation and potential Sunderland outgoings

Jack Ross says no outgoings are imminent at the Stadium of Light - while talks with Josh Maja continue.

The Sunderland boss confirmed that there are no deals in place for any of the Black Cats' first-team side to leave at present - although he admitted that could change as the month unfolds.

And he also confirmed that there has been no change in Josh Maja's contract situation after the 20-year-old was advised to turn down a new deal last week.

Maja, who is the Black Cats' top scorer this campaign, was offered much-improved terms at the Stadium of Light but was advised by his representatives to reject the contract on the table.

But Ross has seen no change in the striker, and admits it is a 'good thing' that the youngster is continuing to perform on the pitch despite the off-field speculation.

"For me, I say all the time, I take less notice of it because I have so much going on," he said.

"I can understand why it's attracted attention, because of his goal-scoring record and maybe the manner of how everything unfolded last week as well.

"The only thing that's good is that his attitude and performances in training have remained the same.

"His performances levels in games have remained the same and our communication level is consistent.

"That's all we can do until the situation changes.

"It would be remiss of me to deny the possibility of any scenario because you just don't know what might unfold over the next few weeks."

While Maja has been linked with an exit during the month, much of the speculation surrounding the Stadium of Light has been regarding incomings rather than outgoings.

And Ross confirmed that no outgoings are imminent, as he remains keen to keep his squad intact.

However, he was aware that the picture could alter as the window progresses.

"None are imminent," admitted Ross.

"I'm not in any rush to trim my squad. We feel as if we're okay.

"We've performed okay over the first half of the season and, if anything, it's adding one or two of those players that we've mentioned that will strengthen it.

"However, like anything once you pad out your squad and increase your numbers in certain positions, naturally players may feel as if they're further down the pecking order.

"That may affect their opinion of being at the club and that's something you have to deal with as the month unfolds."