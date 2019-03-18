Jack Ross discusses Sunderland's centre-back battle and why Jimmy Dunne dropped out against Walsall

Jack Ross admits there is not much between his centre-backs ahead of the final ten games of the season.

After suffering concussion against Wycombe Wanderers, Tom Flanagan returned for the 2-1 win over Walsall on Saturday.

Tom Flanagan returned to the Sunderland side on Saturday after suffering concussion

His absence gave Jack Baldwin the opportunity to return to the fold at Oakwell and so impressive was his performance there, it was Jimmy Dunne who was forced to make way.

Sunderland started the game poorly at the back and gave away a cheap early goal.

Ross admitted his frustration with that but went on to say that the conditions were a significantly mitigating factor.

With Sunderland next in action against Portsmouth and Wembley, Ross has a big call to make but he expects all his options to get a chance during April, when his side will play an incredible nine matches.

“I've been pleased with how Jimmy [Dunne] has done," he said.

"He's been up and down at times.

“It was slightly hard on him because he was part of a good defensive performance at Barnsley but I just felt as if Saturday would be a very different game and it might be better suited to Jack [Baldwin] and Tom [Flanagan]. Jack has had a difficult period and come back stronger from the time we've left him out.

“I think it just gives us options and we're going to need them because the post-cup final schedule is demanding. It's going to be a big ask for us as a club.

“To have little between players is problematic in some senses but hopefully helpful in others."

Ross won praise for his changes as Sunderland fought back from that early deficit, though he admitted that bringing off Lee Cattermole was a pre-meditated move.

He was pleased his gamble in replacing the lively Lewis Morgan with Charlie Wyke paid off, the striker teeing up Will Grigg for the winner just moments after his introduction.

“It was always the plan to bring Lee [Cattermole] off when we did because it's been a tough week from him physically with 90 [minutes] at Wycombe, 90 at Barnsley," Ross said.

"We had a chat and I toyed with not starting him on Saturday because of the demands on him but I always knew we would make that change.

“Lewis [Morgan] put a lot into the game and I thought he was good but also it was to help us get another out-and-out striker on."