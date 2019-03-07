Jack Ross discusses possible Sunderland v Fleetwood postponement and his appeal to international managers

Jack Ross believes Sunderland will take a 'sensible' decision when it comes to potentially postponing their clash with Fleetwood Town.

Ross is currently set to lead his side to Highbury on Saturday, March 23 - but international call-ups have thrown the fixture into doubt.

Sunderland can request a postponement of the fixture should three of their players be named in an international squad, as they did earlier in the campaign against Blackpool.

Aiden McGeady and Jimmy Dunne were today named in the Republic of Ireland's preliminary squad for their European Championship qualifying fixtures, while several other players could yet be named in their respective squads.

Tom Flanagan, Will Grigg, Jon McLaughlin, Lewis Morgan and Bryan Oviedo could all called-up, meaning Sunderland would be able to request a fixture rearrangement.

But while fixtures are beginning to stack-up for the Black Cats - with games against Burton Albion and Accrington Stanley rearranged owing to progression to the Checkatrade Trophy final - Ross says the club will make a 'sensible' decision regarding the Cod Army clash should several key players be absent.

And he has called on international managers to announce their selections in plenty of time so that a wise decision can be made.

"Obviously we've got the Burton game now which has been rearranged as well, so we've had a lot of challenges in that respect," he said.

"The Burton game I can't complain about because it comes as the result of being successful in another competition, and to a degree the international call-ups are a reflection of the individual players doing well.

"It's something we're aware of. We quite often have a number of players being considered for selection.

"I suppose the frustrating thing from a club manager's point of view would be if maybe the confirmation of selection was done earlier.

"It would be helpful, because then you would know exactly where you are and would be able to make a decision with clarity.

"We've got a number of important players who are being considered for selection for their countries, so we have to make a sensible decision as well."