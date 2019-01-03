Jack Ross discusses form of Sunderland duo Jack Baldwin and Tom Flanagan and how they’ve adapted to his methods

Jack Ross is looking to bolster his defensive ranks this month but the Sunderland boss is pleased with how his centre-back pairing have adapted to a new way of playing.

Jack Baldwin and Tom Flanagan have firmly established themselves as the No.1 partnership at the heart of Sunderland’s defence in the opening half of the campaign.

The pair’s performance - including a stunning goalline clearance from Baldwin on the rare occasion they were breached - helped keep out Blackpool’s physical forward line.

Ross was pleased with his side’s resolute display and praised the pair for adapting to a new style of play under him, given Sunderland are often on the front foot in games and dominating possession.

Blackpool tried to hit Sunderland on the counter but while Jon McLaughlin was busy commanding his area, he didn’t have many saves to make thanks to the efforts of those in front.

On Baldwin and Flanagan’s display, Ross said: “They [Blackpool] have an obvious physicality, if you see their players up close there is an obvious difference in stature, even their wide players too.

“We had to be resolute throughout the team.

“With the exception of when Jack does exceptionally well to clear off the line, we limited them to very few opportunities.

“They are a young pairing as well, I say it all the time.

“They are having to learn a different way of playing, we are often on the front foot in games.

“That in itself is a strange way to defend as you have to be so switched on and concentrated.

“It is a learning process for them all the time but I was pleased with them at Blackpool.”

Bringing in cover at right-back is key for Ross with Adam Matthews struggling with a calf problem and Luke O’Nien having to deputise in an unfamiliar role, albeit the ex-Wycombe Wanderers man has been a star performer recently.

Additional cover at centre-back is also on the radar.

Alim Ozturk is yet to convince, while Glenn Loovens is currently out after injuring himself in the process of seeing red at Portsmouth.

It has been a demanding schedule, with the Black Cats travelling to the capital to face play-off hopefuls Charlton, fifth in League One, on Saturday.

Ross added: “Every single victory is important. Within our changing room, there’s probably a bit of a different perspective on things than externally.

“We understand how hard this league is and how hard every game is. We don’t have any given right to win any fixture, and every point we’ve won this season, we’ve by and large had to work incredibly hard for.

“New Year’s Day was another example of that, but I thought there were a lot of things to be pleased about.

“How resilient the players were, how well they defended, and equally how good they were in periods with the ball, especially in the opening period and towards the end.”