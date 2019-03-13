Jack Ross delivers verdict on Jack Baldwin's Sunderland display after returning to Sunderland starting XI

Jack Ross believes Jack Baldwin benefited from his spell out after impressing on his return, helping the Black Cats to a point at promotion rivals Barnsley.

The summer signing was dropped after three errors inside a week last month, Jimmy Dunne and Tom Flanagan instead favoured at the back.

Sunderland drew 0-0 away at Barnsley last night.

But Flanagan missed last night’s goalless draw at second-placed Barnsley through concussion, presenting an opportunity for Baldwin to regain his place.

And the 25-year-old was superb, defensively solid while he almost provided a brilliant assist for Max Power, the midfielder shooting wide.

In dreadful conditions, Sunderland had to settle for a point, the Black Cats third, four points behind the Tykes with a game in hand still.

On Baldwin’s return, Ross said: “I was really pleased with him, I have said often enough about the step up this season and dealing with the expectation of this club.

“He has played a lot of games and played a lot of minutes and made a good contribution.

“We made a sensible decision to take him out the firing line mentally and physically and you saw the benefits of that at Barnsley.”