Jack Ross blends individual talent with collective endeavour in Sunderland masterclass

The individual quality in Sunderland’s squad has never been in question and it was in evidence throughout a superb first half.

Bryan Oviedo showed it with a wonderful cross on his weaker foot to set the hosts way.

Josh Maja showed it with another delightful, instinctive finish that caught the opposition defence and goalkeeper off guard.

Lynden Gooch showed it every time he took on Scunthorpe’s left-back and Chris Maguire showed it with a finish that summed up the confidence coursing through the side.

From one to eleven, Sunderland’s class told.

What was most impressive about this victory, however, and particularly the virtuoso first half peformance, was the collective endeavour and unity displayed.

It should be a given, but at this ground it has not always been the case.

The Black Cats again altered their system ever so slightly from the last league game, pushing Chris Maguire into a central position, but present again was the determination to press relentlessly every time the ball was lost.

It was that intensity that made Scunthorpe suffer, forcing them to give the ball away shortly after they retrieved it.

In the face of that pressure they wilted and Sunderland capitalised.

At the heart of Jack Ross’s philosophy is to make the pitch as big as possible when the hosts have the ball and to make it seem insufferably small and narrow when the opposition have it.

They did that superbly.

Lee Cattermole and Max Power moved the ball quickly and crisply when they received it, moving it quickly into the wide areas where Gooch and Oviedo were often unplayable.

If a ball went stray then Scunthorpe quickly found themselves penned in and under pressure.

It was high tempo and exhilarating, the first time they have been 3-0 ahead at half-time on this turf since September 2011, when Stoke City were the victims.

The second half was a sedate affair, Sunderland enjoying the opportunity to take their foot off the gas ahead of two difficult away games coming up in the next week.

Even still, they should have added to their total when Maja somehow fired wide with the goal gaping late on.

Three league games, seven points, and a city beginning to fall for its football club again.

The the win over Charlton Athletic had been cathartic, the draw with Luton Town encouraging, then this was emphatic.

Sunderland head for two tricky away games in the play-off positions and improving with every game.

That is a mightily encouraging position to be in, particularly with a number of key components of the team nearing a return from injury.

Dylan McGeouch will add further class to the midfield, Tom Flanagan another dependable option in midfield and Charlie Wyke some crucial presence in the final third. Jerome Sinclair showed on the opening day of the season what he can contribute.

The omens are good and that quality will tell if the collective stays as strong as it was in the first half.

For a number of seasons now the Stadium of Light has been far from the fortress it ought to be.

Here, there was a harmony that has powered successful campaigns in the past.

The mood has transformed in a number of months.

Last season, the South Stand sang often about their owner, wondering where he was, what the plan was, where the club was headed.

Here, one of their new directors was serenaded as he stood next to them.

There remains an awful long way to go.

But Sunderland have come a long way in a short space of time.