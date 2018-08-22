Jack Ross’ answer to the Lee Cattermole conundrum ensures everyone wins

Lee Cattermole’s display against Scunthorpe United was a timely reminder of the qualities he brings to the side when fit and on song.

There were the trademark challenges that lift the crowd, robust but well executed and perfectly timed.

In possession he kept it simple, moving it on quickly and crisply to players capable of doing more damage further up the field.

He organised well, relaying the instructions of his manager to team-mates when an injury to Adam Matthews forced a second-half reshuffle.

With Max Power and George Honeyman excelling just in front of him, his lack of pace was rarely exposed and he was able to put in a performance that rightly drew praise from right across the Sunderland fanbase.

Those in the ground sang his name, underlining that heart and endeavour will always win you the affections of the loyal home support.

It was a personal victory for Cattermole, who has (rightly) caused much debate this summer.

Many, including this column, wondered whether he would be able to thrive in the high tempo, intense style favoured by Jack Ross.

On Sunday he proved he could and answered more than a few questions about both his attitude and his ability.

It was a win, too, for the calm and delicate way Ross has handled a difficult situation.

It is no secret that Cattermole has become, in the eyes of many, tainted by successive relegations and associated with a period in the club’s history where morale and performances were abysmal.

His role in some of the better days of the Premier League era has, for at least a year, been overshadowed.

By and large, Ross has favoured making clean breaks with the past.

He was full of praise for John O’Shea’s professionalism, his achievements and his ability, but allowed him to leave when the Irishman would have been open to an offer to stay.

Bucking the recent trend of managers at the Stadium of Light, he radically overhauled the backroom staff, with almost every voice on the training ground this year a new one.

He made no attempt whatsoever to convince Lamine Kone to knuckle down and join the squad when the centre-back made clear he wished to move on.

Whether he would have liked to have moved Cattermole on, we will never know.

It was clear, however, that Cattermole’s contractual situation meant there was always a good chance he would still be at the club when the new season rolled around.

Consistency and fairness is the cornerstone of his man-management style and so he was determined not to ostracise the midfielder.

He was given the opportunity to prove his commitment and he took it.

With the influential Dylan McGeouch and the talented Ethan Robson injured, Ross has been able to call upon Cattermole during a difficult period, ensuring that not too much pressure and work is forced on the shoulders of Bali Mumba.

Both Ross and Cattermole deserve credit for working calmly through what could have been a difficult situation.

Cattermole’s long-term future remains unclear and there remains little doubt that the Black Cats would be open to offers for the 30-year-old.

There will also remain, understandably, a bitter taste for some supporters and some of the Sunderland hierarchy that Margaret Byrne is still able to hold some level of influence of the club.

Ross, however, cannot change that and can only focus on what is best for the team and the team environment.

He has done that perfectly, and allowed Cattermole himself to prove he still has ssomething to offer, whether it be at this club or elsewhere.

Essentially, everyone wins.