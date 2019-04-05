Jack Ross admits his frustration as Denver Hume's long-term future at Sunderland remains uncertain

Jack Ross admits he is frustrated that Sunderland have still yet to reach agreement with Denver Hume on a new contract.

The 20-year-old is enjoying a breakthrough campaign after making his senior debut on the final day of last season.

Ross is a big admirer of the left back, who has emerged as a key part of his plans despite a season disrupted by a serious knee injury.

Hume returned in an impressive Checkatrade Trophy final cameo and carried that form into Wednesday night, when he was superb in the 3-0 victory over Accrington Stanley.

The youngster is out of contract in the summer and talks have been going on for some time.

"No [news]," Ross said.

"I've probably been a little frustrated that it's not been concluded.

"From my side, it's never been an issue because I've always wanted him at the club.

"It's not just because he's come back into the team, even through his injury I was pushing this.

"So, not avoiding responsibility but it comes out of my hands to a degree. It's other people at the club's responsibility to get it all agreed.

"I'm hoping that will get done soon.

"He's a good player and I've said that often enough. I'd love him to be part of what we're trying to do here, he fits with that we're doing here, how he approach things and how he plays."

Ross believes Hume himself is eager to stay at the club, but is aware that is something the club have been through before this season.

Josh Maja was sold to Bordeaux after talks over a new deal dragged on.

Ross has no reason to suspect the talks with Hume will not reach a successful conclusion but admits that the Black Cats 'are running a risk'.

"I've no reason to believe he doesn't [want to stay]," Ross said.

"But you're right [we've been through it before], until everything is concluded you run that risk and that's something that we want to avoid."