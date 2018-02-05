Jack Rodwell recalled by Sunderland for Under-23s clash

Have your say

Jack Rodwell will play for Sunderland for the first time since admitting he wants go leave the club.

Jack Rodwell will play for Sunderland for the first time since admitting he wants go leave the club.

The former England midfielder has been named in the Under-23s side to face West Ham tonight.

Rodwell lines up alongside Welshman Jonny Williams, who continues his comeback after a shoulder injury.

Goalkeeper Jason Steele, who saw a deadline day move to Derby collapse, also starts as does deadline day signing Connor Shields, a teenage striker who signed from Albion Rovers

Sunderland: Steele, J Robson, Hume, Gamble, Taylor, Rodwell, Connelly, Embleton, Shields, Hackett, Williams. Sub’s: Storey, Stryjek, Diamond, Brother ton, Kimpioka.