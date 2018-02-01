Jack Rodwell better wake up to the fact no one wants him: Sunderland fans react on Twitter to midfielder staying at club

Deadline day came and passed without Jack Rodwell finding a new club.

The midfielder's future remains uncertain after he revealed he wants to quit Wearside in search of first-team football elsewhere.

Costing them £70,000 a week in wages, Sunderland would have been glad to let the player leave, but the transfer window closed without the 26-year-old departing the club.

Here's what Sunderland fans said on Twitter about the situation:

@manxmackem: We should just sack Jack Rodwell. Can’t believe we would lose a case for unfair dismissal. He would have to prove he is fit enough to do his job, he is incapable of that.

@DogLayer: I fell asleep before the deadline struck last night, does anyone know if we were able to cling on to Jack Rodwell in those frantic last hours? #safc

@M_Keeling: Hope Jack Rodwell is coping okay.

@jakeyholyoak: Maybe Rodwell was waiting to see if a transfer came about, before maybe allowing the club to cancel his contract? Because that doesn’t need to be done in a transfer window? #safc

@jules_sclater: Kone and Rodwell better wake up to the fact that no one wants them, and #safc is as good as it gets for them

@KielTulloc: Can go to bed safe in the know that Jack Rodwell is still picking up 70k at Sunderland despite stating he doesn’t wanna play for the club. His son will be so proud he stayed

@Japlez: The silence has been deafening on Rodwell transfer links today like - lad "desperate" to play yet agent barely touted him... #SAFC

@SafcFans: Jack Rodwell is currently crawling around Sunderland High Street sniffing for fag ends sobbing that Man Utd didn’t put in a deadline day bid... #SAFC