McGreal has been put in temporary charge at Portman Road following the departure of Paul Cook and looks set to stay in the role for Saturday’s meeting with the Black Cats.

Town fell two goals down at Barrow in the first half, after McGreal made eight changes from Saturday's 1-1 draw at Wigan.

"I keep mentioning the fans, it’s criminal really some of the performances that we are doing for them and the travelling distances,” he said after the match.

Ipswich interim boss John McGreal.

Still, McGreal is hopeful the team can react in front of a large home crowd against Sunderland.

“I mentioned it before, I would not be surprised if our guys go on and put on a performance, honestly I would not be surprised at all.

“The up and downs we’ve had throughout the season, even the last three or four games.

“I would not be surprised turning up and putting on an excellent performance in front of our home fans and that is the challenge now for them.”

Wycombe tickets go on sale

Sunderland’s first away game of 2022 will come at Wycombe, and tickets have gone on sale for the match.

Season card holders with 60+ black cat points can now purchase tickets for the fixture, which will be played on Saturday, 8 January (12:30pm kick-off).

Tickets will now be sold in stages to other season card holders, and are set to go on general sale on Wednesday, 22 December subject to availability.

Two ex-Sunderland men retire

Finally, two former Sunderland players have retired from the game.

Strikers Dame N’Doye and Nacho Scocco, both of whom struggled to impress on Wearside, have both called time on their playing careers.

N’Doye, 36, scored one goal for Sunderland while on loan from Trabzonspor in 2016 and ended his career at Danish club FC Copenhagen.

Scocco, also 36, joined Sunderland in 2014 but spent just six months at the club and ended his career in his homeland with Argentine club Newell's Old Boys

