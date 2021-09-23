Lee Johnson’s side have won five of their first seven league games to start the campaign and have also progressed to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Sunderland won 2-0 at Wigan in the cup last time out, and Phillips was asked about his former side as he appeared on the EFL’s highlights show on Quest.

“There’s a good feeling,” said Phillips. “I’ve been to the last two home games and the feeling around the place is very positive, it’s buzzing again.

Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips.

“They have started the season exceptionally well and are through to the next round of the cup. The priority is the league of course.

“It’s Sunderland, I’m not going to get carried away but they’ve made the perfect start and have got competition in all places.

“They have made some really, really good signings and I’m excited to watch them for the rest of the season.”

Wickham suffers injury on debut

Elsewhere, former Sunderland striker Connor Wickham limped off after just seven minutes during his debut for Preston.

The 28-year-old signed a short-term deal at Deepdale earlier this month but was forced off with a hamstring injury during a Carabao Cup win over Cheltenham.

When asked about injuries to Wickham and defender Liam Lindsay, Preston boss Frankie McAvoy said: “They don’t look too good if I’m being honest.

“Both will get scanned tomorrow and we’ll see how Connor’s comes back – it’s a hammy.

“He went to kick, he stretched and as the boy caught him, he fully stretched it.”

Bolton midfielder sends warning

Next up for Sunderland is a home game against Bolton at the Stadium of Light.

Wanderers sit eighth in the table but were beaten 2-0 by Rotherham last time out.

Ahead of their trip to the Stadium of Light, Bolton midfielder MJ Williams told The Bolton News: “I think it will be a great game to go out and express ourselves.”

“It’s a big stadium, usually a good atmosphere with loads of fans as well, and we’ll hopefully have a fair few there as well.

“It is a good one to concentrate on now and show how good we really are, make a statement."

