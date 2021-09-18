Ross Stewart headed the Black Cats ahead in the first half before Aiden McGeady doubled the visitors’ lead in the 76th minute.

Yet when Callum Morton pulled one back nine minutes from time, the Black Cats were left hanging onto their slender advantage.

Johnson was frustrated with referee Neil Hair for awarding the late penalty which Gerard Garner converted, yet Sunderland fans were also critical of their side’s game management.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson.

Like in previous weeks, Johnson elected to bring on an extra defender to try and see the game out as Frederik Alves replaced Aiden McGeady in the 90th minute.

Here’s how some fans reacted on social media.

@mackem49000: Good away point feels like a defeat.. but Johnson will you PLEASE STOP going defensive for the last 20 minutes in virtually every game.. it finally cost us today inviting teams onto us being so deep

@jxmes123: No excuse for throwing away a 2-0 lead. Players should be ashamed

@John67684101: Need to start keeping clean sheets. That's two points dropped. We can't keep throwing games away if we want promotion.

@conorsafc_: Bailey Wright and referee shocker, hope Flanagan is back ASAP.

@AndrewLonsdale7: It’s been coming for weeks this, hanging onto a lead and inviting pressure onto us!

@Ian_Crow3: Tough to take, 2-0 up, should be seeing games out, but gave away two slack goals, with one a pen in the 97th minute. Tough to take but can't let it derail us

@DuckworthGordon: Not much game management today!!!

@steve2013: Two up with 10 to go we should be seeing this game out but bottled it, that simple. If we want to go up we can’t be sitting back trying to hang onto slender leads which LJ tends to do. We aren't good enough to absorb pressure.

@9inchnige: Never ever thought in a billion years that I'd be praying for the return of Tom Flanagan to our team

@MRennieRP: Poorest performance of the season and hopefully that's the last we see of Bailey Wright at the back.

