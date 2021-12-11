The Black Cats will play Argyle at the Stadium of Light on Saturday at 3pm in League One.

The visitors, however, were this week rocked by the news of their manager Ryan Lowe being poached by Championship outfit Preston North End.

But Plymouth moved swiftly and appointed Steven Schumacher as their new manager after Lowe resigned to take up the post at Deepdale.

Dan Scarr of Plymouth Argyle moves with the ball away from Mo Eisa of Milton Keynes Dons.

Schumacher’s first game in charge will be against Sunderland on Wearside as Plymouth look to return to winning ways having lost their last three games in League One.

Asked if the time of year was a factor in Plymouth’s dip in form, Johnson explained: “I think it can hit you at any time. I really do.

He continued: “I think every team in the season will have that at some stage, whether they are top of the league or bottom.”

“Looking at their games, there's not been much in it, to be honest,” Johnson added. “Sometimes it’s the timing of goals but they have been fairly consistent in their philosophy.

"And then you saw a good comeback against a good MK Dons side on Tuesday night. It is a new day and a new game and a new manager. We don’t expect a lot to change in their formation and their style of play.

"They have had a little dip but like us, they are trying to come through that. It will be a tough game and they are full of good players.”

