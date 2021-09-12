The Black Cats moved two points clear at the top of League One following goals from Dan Neil, his first for the club, and Carl Winchester.

Winchester’s second-half winner came after Stanley defender Michael Nottingham had equalised for the visitors.

When discussing the match, studio guest Jobi McAnuff said: “It was incredible, 41 shots in total.

Luke O’Nien battles for possession in Sunderland's midfield against Accrington Stanley.

“It was a fantastic strike (from Neil) to open the scoring for your first goal.

“And then Carl Winchester gets on the end of one, playing out of position at right-back.

“I think the big thing for Sunderland is going on and winning a game after they have been pegged back, which last season they didn’t do enough so really good signs there.

Sunderland have taken 15 points from their first six league games this season, and presenter Colin Murray added: “Best start for Sunderland for over 100 years.”

