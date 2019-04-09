'It's the stuff of dreams!': Sunderland fans react to Jack Ross' surprise team selection against Burton Albion

Have your say

Jack Ross has rang the changes for tonight's game against Burton Albion - and they have been welcomed by Sunderland fans.

The Black Csats boss has brought in Grant Leadbitter alongside Dylan Mcgeouch in the centre of midfield, leaving out Max Power.

And in another surprise move, Bryan Oviedo has been brought in at left back for his first start in 2019.

Elsewhere, Aiden McGeady again misses out, while George Honeyman - the matchwinner against Rochdale - comes back into the starting line-up for the injured Lynden Gooch.

Here's some of the reaction to the starting XI on Twitter:

@DampDogBill: Very confident with that line up

@SteveLamb59: Happy with that, Haway me Bonny Lads!!

@Dan1879_SAFC: Shame there’s no McGeady but it’s still a strong team... haway let’s making these games in hand count!!!

@marrs_jordan: Oviedo goal the neet

@Philip_RJ89: Ross is going for it tonight, make no mistake. That’s a powerful team, and with McGeough at the heart of it, it’s a very positive selection! #SAFC

@xW1LKS: Leadbitter and Mcgeoch midfield is the stuff of dreams

@M_Coan47: Loving this! Leadbitter and mcgeough. Ha'way the lads!!!!

Sunderland XI: McLaughlin, O'Nien, Oviedo, Flanagan, Baldwin, Leadbitter, McGeouch, Honeyman, Morgan, Wyke, Grigg. Subs: Ruiter, Hume, Ozturk, Dunne, Power, Sterling, Kimpioka.