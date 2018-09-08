'It's papering over the cracks' - How Sunderland fans reacted to 1-1 draw with Fleetwood

Sunderland remain unbeaten in League One but were made to pay for another slow start.

The Black Cats fell behind against Joey Barton's side with just nine minutes on the clock at the Stadium of Light, before Josh Maja equalised seven minutes before half-time.

Here's how Sunderland fans reacted on social media after the full-time whistle.

@76skelly: Cattermole and McGeouch didn’t work in the same team for me either. Too slow to move the ball,Catts moved it quicker and that says a lot #SAFC

@DanielJenks89: Poor again. Another home draw is papering over the cracks from our slow starts #SAFC

@ALS_Fanzine: A poor start again put us on the back foot. This needs to be sorted pretty quickly as it’s going to cost us soon. A draw maybe a fair result against a well drilled Fleetwood outfit. We’re still unbeaten and onward we go to Burton. Enjoy the rest of your weekend everyone.

@RokerReport: Feeling indifferent about today’s performance. We did well second half and should definitely have won, but our inability to start well is hanging round us like a bad smell.

@LiamWhite2: We’ve gotta stop starting so slow and conceding first, it’ll get to the point where teams will bag a second before HT and it’ll be game over. Good to see we’ve got fight in this team and we’re still unbeaten, but we must improve. #SAFC

@waldron1994: McGeouch still looks raw. Wyke didn’t do well when he came on. We were saved by a quality penalty stop from McLaughlin. #safc

@B4RK3R7: Very much a work in process > no doubt under the leadership we will continue having an excellent season .. Still undefeated .. Another game in the legs for those returning to squad, HA’WAAAAAY The lads

@redleaderwright: Denver Hume seems to be everywhere and Lee Cattermole was first rate.

@AndyHoughton14: I'll take a point over a loss any day. The manager has done amazing since coming into the job

@jamesleemidd: Anyone else think the centre midfield seem missing at times allowing a clear run at the back 4 or just me ? #SAFC