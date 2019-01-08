'It's like two Christmases!': Sunderland fans rejoice after Wear-Tyne derby victory over Newcastle U21s

Sunderland progressed to the last eight of the Checkatrade Trophy after beating Newcastle United - and fans were delighted.

A second half rout saw the Black Cats run our 4-0 winners and seal their place in the last eight of the competition as the expense of their bitter rivals.

And fans were delgihted with the victory over the Magpies' youngsters, and are now eyeing a Wembley date with the final just two rounds away.

Here's the best of the reaction from the game on social media:

@pinehurst5 said: "It’s like two Christmas’s in one day!"

@HodgeSAFC added: "Any fan of either team who says they didn’t care about tonight’s game is a total liar A complete can’t win, everything to lose and nothing to gain situation for us, but it’s always nice to get the victory against them regardless"

@slaternator1984 tweeted: "That's all I wanted to see ! #benjikimpioka banging one in ! He just looks so eager ! Get in lad !"

@Fantafest73 posted: "#safc result tonight couldn't have been any better. Goal for the Return of the King Maguire, A confidence boosting goal for Wyke and another solid impact performance from Kimpioka including a goal. A situation that could've been embarrassing, it most certainly wasn't."

@AdamHutchS commented: "All this talk of its only playing their kids, whey our very own kid 17 year old Bali Mumba was the best player on the pitch there. No win situation for #safc expected to win 3 or 4 and that's what we done. Well done and move on. Much bigger game Saturday"

@TimWillock8 added: "Few people forgetting most of that team dont play in front of 'only' 16,000 very often. Should help even if it was against an Academy team #safc. Big game Saturday"

@safcftm2016 said: "Think I send Sinclair back to Watford unless he decides to go himself and then put Benji Kimpioka on the bench against Luton and start to blood him in first team squad looks like he has it droves"

@keithrwc posted: "Well done #SAFC tonight. This could have been a banana skin of a game!! Experience told in the end #Wembley here we come!!!"

@AdamMoon_ commented: "Regardless of opposition and fitness, I think Kimpioka deserves a shot st the first team over Watmore and Sinclair at present"

@peterjames73 tweeted: "Newcastle collapsed after #safc took the lead. One way traffic all game albeit Sunderland didn’t ask any real questions first half. Second half was total dominance. Much better after the interval with that final pass/cross and we even scored from a couple corners"

@waldron1994 added: "Credit to their u21’s. Gave us a good game in the first half. Second half the inevitable happened. On to the quarter finals!"