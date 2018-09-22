'It's like real life Eastenders!': Sunderland fans react to dramatic twist in Didier Ndong saga

Sunderland supporters have been quick to react after another sensational twist in the Didier Ndong saga.

The midfielder failed to report for pre-season training and had made it clear he wished to leave the club, with several clubs from across Europe showing an interest over the summer transfer window.

But having failed to seal an exit, reports from Ndong's homeland suggest that the AWOL midfielder is now ready to return to Wearside - and could even take a pay cut in order to stay at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland fans have naturally been sceptical, and have been quick to respond to the reports on social media.

Here's how Sunderland fans have reacted to the news:

On Twitter, @ZakWaters said: "fair play if it is true. but I smell a cunning plan for him to get himself back on the market as I would think in his current state he is cream crackered."

"News flash Didier: I speak on behalf of the majority of Sunderland fans in saying that we don't want you back," added @Kevsol.

@Dan1879_SAFC tweeted: "Funny this change of heart comes about a day after the Portuguese window closed!"

"PR stunt by him and his agent to try to avoid sacking and legal action!!," said @ShieldsMPSAFC.

@BillyXHope added: "If this is true, this is really good stuff from Ndong. But if he wants to come back he still has to do more to win the fans over IMO..."

"I honestly think this is Ndong playing employment law, he's saying all the right things to make it difficult in any subsequent court proceedings rather than any willingness to join the cause," posted @RosesAndSAFC.

Meanwhile on Facebook, David Stott said: "I love this club, it's like a real life version of EastEnders"

Graeme Smith added: "Keen to come back ....cos no one wants him..."

"They are gonna have to give him a hefty paycut same wages as the players are paying in league one and technically the manager doesn't have to play him," said Danny Taylor.