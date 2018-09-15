'It's a Premier League line-up!': how Sunderland fans reacted to Jack Ross' team selection against Burton

Have your say

Sunderland fans have been quick to react after Jack Ross decided to ring the changes ahead of the trip to Burton Albion.

Sunderland are looking to return to winning ways following back-to-back draws and Jack Ross has made three changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Fleetwood Town last weekend.

And the result is an attack-minded line-up, which sees strikers Josh Maja, Jerome Sinclair and Charlie Wyke all starting.

Wyke and Sinclair replace Chris Maguire - who drops to the bench - and Dylan McGeouch, who misses out through injury.

There is also a place for Aiden McGeady on the bench as he steps up his return from a long-term injury.

Elsewhere, there is a return for Bryan Oviedo as Denver Hume drops to the bench - and it's fair to say Sunderland fans were delighted with Ross' selection.

Here's how fans reacted to the team news on social media:

"Going for it, 5 attackers!!!," tweeted @NRaine97

@CrombieFreddie added: "It's a Premier League lineup"

"Going for it today, what I like to see," said @jamie_davison1

@gnw626 posted: "Looks like a lot of goals in the team, we'll score more than them could be an entertaining game plan"

Echoing his thoughts was @_Michael_Bird_ who added: "That is a very strong team, expecting a few goals today"

"Attacking line up, could help us to start on the front foot this time. An early goal in our favour," said @LWOS_SAFC

@danhall94 is confident, tweeting: "Sunderland to win 18-0. Called it"

"Maja, Wyke and Sinclair all starting. JR is going for it today. McGeady in the squad. Just shocked Matthews kept his place like, Flanagan or Hume shoulda been in, other than I love this team!!," added @jonnymcgee89

@rossy1995_ was also happy, posting: "Sinclair, Maja and Wyke all starting and McGeady on the bench. What a time to be alive"