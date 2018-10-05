'It's a hasty mistake!': 88% of Sunderland fans think Jack Ross needs to reconsider this key decision

Despite being two months into the new season, Sunderland's captaincy is still the subject of some heated debate.

The armband was handed to youngster George Honeyman in the summer after he impressed Jack Ross with his leadership abilities during pre-season - but Sunderland fans remain split over whether he is the best man for the job.

Sunderland fans feel Jack Ross has got this decision wrong

And in a recent poll, only 12% of Sunderland fans felt that Honeyman should keep the armband - meaning a massive 88% feel that Jack Ross has got the decision wrong.

Over 2,900 supporters offered their views, with 50% of those surveyed believing that Lee Cattermole should be reinstated as captain.

LIVE: Latest news from the Stadium of Light with injury and contract updates

Summer signing Jack Baldwin also proved a popular choice as captain, with 29% of fans suggesting that he would be a good choice.

Sunderland fans deliver their verdict on who should be captain

The poll was posted in response to former Black Cat Stephen Elliott's comments on Twitter which suggested that a change in skipper could be necessary.

"IMO Lee Cattermole should be reinstated as captain," he said.

"Nothing against Honeyman but don’t think he should start every game.

MORE: Young stopper one of FIVE players to open contract talks with Sunderland

"He will have a big part to play this season but just feel in certain games others can come in and do a better job playing in that role than what he can."

Fans were quick to respond and delivered their verdicts on who should be skipper - with the best of the social media reaction below:

On Facebook, Jordan Renton said: "I think George has been given harsh criticism tbh the lad is good and different aspects of the game fair enough he might not be the ready made captain yet but this is the start of learning to be one."

Dave Dougan added: "Cattermole leads that team regardless if he has the armband or not. Watch him in games he rallies everyone before during and after with little individual chats in the game."

READ: Why Jerome Sinclair's first Sunderland goal almost didn't happen

Andrew Cammiss commented: "It was a hasty decision and the wrong decision to appointment Honeyman. Appointing a player who is so inexperienced and not a natural leader was the only mistake jack Ross has made in my opinion"

Meanwhile on Twitter, @M_Coan47 posted: "Was hesitant from the beginning. Nothing against GH who works hard but the armband does demand a certain type of personality. Leaning towards Baldwin as a long term solution. Catts would b fine but his form suggests he is enjoying just playing & leaving responsibility to others."

@Hui_88SAFC1 agreed, saying: "Honeyman is not a captain, he's a decent squad player. Loovens would be a good captain for me and could lead from the back. Dump Honeyman and start Mcgeady."

@safc_lex added: "Yes!! You have to lead by example and unfortunately Honeyman isn’t doing that at the minute. Either Gooch or Maguire would be a better choice I think"

@theboovont tweeted: "Yes, hasn't shown me at any point in his career anything to say that he is captain material. He is the worst of our midfielders less assist and goals yet plays with 2 holding midfielders behind him"