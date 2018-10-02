'It reeks of goals!': Sunderland fans react as Jack Ross makes FIVE changes for Peterborough

Jack Ross has rung the changes as Sunderland prepare to welcome Peterborough to the Stadium of Light - and fans have been quick to react.

The Scot has made fivechanges to the that drew with Coventry, with injuries and suspensions forcing his hand.

Glenn Loovens, Denver Hume, Lynden Gooch, George Honeyman, and Lee Cattermole all miss out, and are replaced by Adam Matthews, Bryan Oviedo, Jerome Sinclair, Aiden McGeady and Max Power.

Missing several key players is hardly ideal for Ross as he prepares his side for arguably their toughest test of the season so far, but Sunderland fans have taken to social media to air their delight at the strength of the squad.

But some are slightly confused as to how the Black Cats will line-up.

Here's the best of the social media reaction:

@EthanOsafc tweeted: "Still a strong team"

"Happy enough with that team, regardless of injuries it’s what I’d have preferred to be honest," added @76skelley

@MVN_98 was happy with the choice of captain, saying; "Max Power as captain already and honestly there can be no complaints about it"

"Arguably stronger starting 11 than Saturday but weaker bench. Cant afford any injuries," posted @gmo1976

@iAmCraigy said: "More confident after seeing that team"

"Given the issues with injuries and suspensions that still looks a solid starting eleven. Bench isn’t the best but we knew that it wasn’t going to be full strength tonight, " tweeted @_dgallagher99.

@BelligerentbiL added: "What position will Sinclair be? Slightly confused what formation we’re going to play. Still like the look of the side."

"Reeks of goals that!" said @GarryThompson9

@CoDurham posted: "Sensible. Ozturk would be blown away."