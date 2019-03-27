"It is going to be a spectacle": Sunderland legend Gary Bennett discusses playing at Wembley, Jack Ross and the Checkatrade Trophy final

The summer of 2018 will go down in Sunderland history with the club undergoing a major transformation following successive relegations.

Ellis Short replaced by Stewart Donald, Chris Coleman by Jack Ross and 12 new players in a squad overhaul.

Major changes on and off the pitch as Sunderland looked to rebuild themselves in the third tier.

Donald had a ‘To-Do’ list as long as the Northern Spire Bridge when he took charge, a key decision was appointing a new boss and St Mirren manager Ross was the man identified.

With Sunderland well placed in the promotion hunt, the former defender has also led the club to a Wembley final in his first season in charge.

And club legend Gary Bennett believes the Scot deserves huge praise for the job he’s done since taking charge.

The former skipper, who made more than 350 Sunderland appearances, told the Echo: “You can see how he has managed the team, changed it around, the team getting stronger as we neared the final.

“It is a great credit to the manager that Sunderland have reached the final, he has taken it seriously throughout.

“It is great for his CV, but he deserves the credit for the way he has approached it.

“We see it from the outside looking in, but looking inside out, he has had a lot to deal with.

“Off the field as well as on the field, putting a strong and new team and squad together and sorting out the stuff behind the scenes too, which was a mess you’d have to say.

“Credit to Stewart Donald, Charlie Methven too for what they have done and they have been rewarded.

“It will be a great day for them, the players, staff and the supporters.

“For Jack Ross though, to lead the team out at Wembley is special and fantastic for any manager.”

Sunderland skipper George Honeyman will likely lead the side out, after it was confirmed his three-game league ban for his red against Wycombe Wanderers didn’t include the Checkatrade Trophy final.

It will prove a proud moment for academy graduate Honeyman. Bennett previously had the same honour for Sunderland, captaining the side in the 1990 Second Division Play-Off final against Swindon Town, the Black Cats losing 1-0 that day.

Bennett said: “It will be a fantastic honour for George, I was able to do it in 1990 and to captain a side at Wembley, it is all your dreams come true.

“Standing there, he will be so proud and honoured, all of his family and friends and something you can’t take away from him.

“Not many players get the chance to do that, lead a team out at Wembley.

“When you have a full house, fans of other teams will wish they were there, it is going to be a spectacle, a fantastic weekend for the Sunderland supporters.”

Sunderland have been the favourites for the Checkatrade Trophy from the off and Bennett is delighted they have lived up to their billing.

“Trips to Wembley are always special, FA Cup final, League Cup final - whatever it may be," said Bennett

“They are always special days and it will be a good weekend, it is something the supporters deserve after two years of turmoil.

“Everybody was expecting to be in the final and to be pushing for promotion, the expectations are always there, it is about going out, proving it and doing it.

“The way Jack Ross, the team and the club have gone about it has been excellent.

“You don’t have any divine right - just because we are Sunderland AFC - to get to the Checkatrade Trophy final or to achieve promotion out of League One.

“A lot of hard work has to go into it, also behind the scenes to get the club where it is.”

Sunderland will be backed by 40,000 supporters at Wembley on March 31, Portsmouth too backed by big numbers, with more than 80,000 fans expected in total.

Bennett added: “Even if Man City U21s had reached the final they wouldn’t bring what Sunderland are bringing to the final - no club would bring as many supporters as Sunderland.

“The organisers would have had their fingers crossed that Sunderland reached the final and another big team and that is how it has panned out.