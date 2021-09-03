The striker has a year left on his deal at the Stadium of Light but has joined League One side Rotherham on a season-long loan deal.

It had been known for some time that Grigg would leave Sunderland this summer, and the striker’s spell in the North East has been a frustrating one, scoring eight goals in 62 appearances for the Black Cats.

"My loan is to the end of the season and then I am out of contract,” said Grigg when asked about his future at Sunderland.

Will Grigg playing for Sunderland.

“It is not something we have spoken about, but of course if the loan goes well and the club are happy to see what happens, then that is definitely we will consider further down the line.

"But for the short time, while it is just a loan, it is not something that will get spoken about.”

Grigg signed a three-and-a-half-year deal at Sunderland from Wigan in 2019 and was loaned out to MK Dons last season, where he scored eight times in 20 appearances.

When asked why it hasn’t worked out at the Stadium of Light, the striker replied: "If I could put my finger on it, I would have changed it and made it work a long time ago.

"It is just one of things. I signed last minute and we lost in the play-off final and it did not quite happen then and then there were a few different managers and styles and it just didn't work for whatever reason.

"It is just football and life in general. It just didn't work and it seems like it was never going to."

"Sunderland did not work out how everyone expected. It is one of those things and I feel like I am in great shape and have always looked after myself.

"I have been training to a really high standard at Sunderland, even though I have not got the minutes recently. I am still that same player and goalscorer."

