Is Will Grigg injured? Will Chris Maguire return at Wembley?: The key pre-Portsmouth issues facing Sunderland

Sunderland boss Jack Ross is set to face the press ahead of the Black Cats' trip to Wembley - and there will be plenty on the agenda.

With Portsmouth awaiting in the Checkatrade Trophy final on Sunday, Ross will offer some final updates ahead of the clash to the assembled media today. And there are plenty of issues to resolve ahead of the game, with injury and selection dilemmas sure to top the agenda alongside a host of other important topics requiring clarification ahead of the final. Here, we take a look at FIVE of the key issues facing Ross ahead of the visit to Wembley - scroll down to see what could be on the agenda at his pre-match press conference: