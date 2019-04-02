Is Will Grigg fit? The burning questions for Sunderland boss ahead of Accrington Stanley clash

The Sunderland squad returned to training at the Academy of Light this morning following their Wembley disappointment, with a trip to Accrington Stanley to come on Wednesday night.

Jack Ross will meet the media this afternoon to preview the game.

Sunderland squad at Wembley.

We examine three key questions for the Sunderland boss ahead of the key League One fixture at the Wham Stadium.

Will Will Grigg be fit?

The Sunderland striker was withdrawn on Sunday with fatigue and ongoing concern over his ankle injury, which the club are having to manage.

Will the £4million January deadline day signing be fit for the trip to face Accrington Stanley? The pitch at the Wham Stadium isn’t the best and Ross will naturally be cautious given the ankle concern.

But there is no doubt about the importance of the match to Sunderland with just nine games to go in the League One automatic promotion race.

One to keep a close eye on.

If Reece James doesn’t make it, will Denver Hume return to side?

The left-back was withdrawn in the second half at Wembley with an injury but was pictured training at the Academy of Light this morning.

Is James fit to start at Accrington? Or will Ross go with Hume or recall Bryan Oviedo from the cold?

Hume impressed when he entered the action at Wembley for the latter stages of the game.

How is Lee Cattermole after the penalty miss and are there any concerns about the squad before the return to League One action?

Sunday’s penalty shoot-out defeat to Pompey was sore one for the players, staff and fan base to take.

Lee Cattermole looked floored after his penalty miss cost Sunderland in the shoot-out. His performance aside from that was brilliant though, how is he feeling ahead of the game?

And the rest of the squad, how will Ross ensure there is no Wembley hangover?