That’s after the Wearsiders suffered a first loss of the season away to Burton Albion last Tuesday.

Though disappointed with the end result and the inability to turn a host of good openings into goals, he felt there were many encouraging signs in the contest.

“I thought we were really good,” Johnson said.

“I thought Burton were good, to their credit, with their solidarity and their use of set plays.

“I thought we were very slick, solid. We had fantastic control, created some brilliant chances and could have been a couple of goals to the good.

“We didn't get the finish but then we kept going, to be fair. I can't pick out any individual to say they didn't perform, or try to play forward, or give it a go. We have to just up our final ball, because today was just about quality in the final third.

“We've got it in abundance, but through a combination of their good defending and our failure to find that final ball, which is unlike us, we fell short.

“But I honestly think if you play that game 100 times we would win 80,85 of them. I really do.

“I think if we score first Burton have to come out and it's a bit more of a basketball match.

“They end up with a back six or seven effectively, and that becomes tougher to break down. You have to give them credit, they scored a great goal and had two great chances, and they've had a great start to the season.

“You have to respect that.

“But at the moment, subjectively, looking at my team's performance, I thought it was alright.”

But who is likely to start for Sunderland against MK Dons? Here, we take a look:

1. GK: Lee Burge Lee Burge is highly likely to start in goal again for Sunderland having done so for the three League One games so far this campaign.

2. RB: Carl Winchester Carl Winchester has been deployed at right-back for the beginning part of the season.

3. LB: Dennis Cirkin The left-back has started the last two games in League One since signing from Tottenham.

4. CB: Bailey Wright Could Lee Johnson be tempted to include Bailey Wright from the start after his impressive performances from the bench?