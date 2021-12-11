The Black Cats will play Argyle at the Stadium of Light on Saturday at 3pm in League One.

The visitors, however, were this week rocked by the news of their manager Ryan Lowe being poached by Championship outfit Preston North End.

But Plymouth moved swiftly and appointed Steven Schumacher as their new manager after Lowe resigned to take up the post at Deepdale.

Schumacher’s first game in charge will be against Sunderland on Wearside as Plymouth look to return to winning ways having lost their last three games in League One.

Here, though, we take a look at the starting XI that Lee Johnson could name for the clash:

