The Black Cats face the League Two club at the Stadium of Light with kick-off at 7pm.

Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Lee Johnson could name for the clash:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson The goalkeeper has just returned from a loan move with Notts County and could be in line to start. Photo: FRANK REID 2020 Photo Sales

2. DF: Frederik Alves The West Ham loanee has been short of minutes recently and may get a run out against Oldham Athletic. Photo: COPYRIGHT (C) FRANK REID 20187 Photo Sales

3. DEF: Ollie Younger The defender has already appeared in the Papa John's Trophy a couple of times this season. Photo: FRANK REID 2021 Photo Sales

4. DEF: Tom Flanagan The defender's experience and leadership could prove useful for the second round tie. Photo: COPYRIGHT (C) FRANK REID 20187 Photo Sales