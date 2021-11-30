The Black Cats face the League Two club at the Stadium of Light with kick-off at 7pm.
Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Lee Johnson could name for the clash:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor