Is this the Sunderland starting XI Lee Johnson will select against Gillingham Town in League One?

The Black Cats return to action in the third tier against the Gills after a two-week gap between league fixtures.

By James Copley
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 5:18 pm

But what sort of team is Lee Johnson likely to pick for the trip down south?

Sunderland will be without Naill Huggins and Corry Evans for the clash against Steve Evans’ side with Lynden Gooch and Leon Dajaku also doubts.

Here, though, we take a look at the starting XI Sunderland’s head coach could name for the trip to face Gillingham at Priestfield:

1. GK: Ron-Thorben Hoffmann

The goalkeeper is expected to retain his place as Sunderland's number one following his deadline day loan move from Bayern Munich.

2. RB: Carl Winchester

The defender/midfielder has cemented himself as a key cog in Lee Johnson's side.

3. LB: Dennis Cirkin

The left-back is expected to start against Gillingham following a few minor injury issues.

4. CB: Tom Flanagan

The left-sided centre-back has done well for Lee Johnson during the season so far.

