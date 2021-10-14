But what sort of team is Lee Johnson likely to pick for the trip down south?

Sunderland will be without Naill Huggins and Corry Evans for the clash against Steve Evans’ side with Lynden Gooch and Leon Dajaku also doubts.

Here, though, we take a look at the starting XI Sunderland’s head coach could name for the trip to face Gillingham at Priestfield:

1. GK: Ron-Thorben Hoffmann The goalkeeper is expected to retain his place as Sunderland's number one following his deadline day loan move from Bayern Munich. Photo: FRANK REID 2021 Photo Sales

2. RB: Carl Winchester The defender/midfielder has cemented himself as a key cog in Lee Johnson's side. Photo: FRANK REID 2019 Photo Sales

3. LB: Dennis Cirkin The left-back is expected to start against Gillingham following a few minor injury issues. Photo: FRANK REID 2021 Photo Sales

4. CB: Tom Flanagan The left-sided centre-back has done well for Lee Johnson during the season so far. Photo: FRANK REID 2020 Photo Sales