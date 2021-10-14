Is this the team Lee Johnson will select?

But what sort of team is Lee Johnson likely to pick for the trip down south?

Sunderland will be without Naill Huggins and Corry Evans for the clash against Steve Evans’ side with Lynden Gooch and Leon Dajaku also doubts.

Here, though, we take a look at the starting XI Sunderland’s head coach could name for the trip to face Gillingham at Priestfield:

The goalkeeper is expected to retain his place as Sunderland's number one following his deadline day loan move from Bayern Munich.

The left-back is expected to start against Gillingham following a few minor injury issues.

The defender/midfielder has cemented himself as a key cog in Lee Johnson's side.

The left-sided centre-back has done well for Lee Johnson during the season so far.

The 18-year-old has tended to partner Tom Flanagan more often than not in the league this season and is returning from an injury but is expected to play.

Lee Johnson has confirmed that the midfielder is fit to play against Gillingham next weekend.

With Corry Evans out injured for the clash against Gillingham, local lad Dan Neil is sure to start in midfield.

Having just signed a new deal with the club until 2025, Elliot Embleton will probably start for Lee Johnson's side.

With Leon Dajaku and Lynden Gooch struggling with injury, this could be Alex Pritchard's moment to shine.

Although the attacker has been recovering from an injury, it is hoped Aiden McGeady will be fit enough to start against Gillingham on Saturday.