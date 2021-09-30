That’s after Sunderland defeated Cheltenham Town at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night by a whopping five-goal margin.
Ross Stewart nabbed a double on Wearside with Bailey Wright, Luke O’Nien and Leon Dajaku also chipping in with goals of their own.
Sunderland have only lost one game so far this season, with a 100 per cent record on home soil.
Moreover, the win against Cheltenham Town sent the Black Cats back to the top of League One ahead of the visit to Portsmouth this weekend.
But who will Lee Johnson select for the game against Portsmouth after making several changes against Cheltenham Town?
Here, we take a look:
