That’s after Sunderland defeated Cheltenham Town at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night by a whopping five-goal margin.

Ross Stewart nabbed a double on Wearside with Bailey Wright, Luke O’Nien and Leon Dajaku also chipping in with goals of their own.

Sunderland have only lost one game so far this season, with a 100 per cent record on home soil.

Moreover, the win against Cheltenham Town sent the Black Cats back to the top of League One ahead of the visit to Portsmouth this weekend.

But who will Lee Johnson select for the game against Portsmouth after making several changes against Cheltenham Town?

Here, we take a look:

1. GK: Thorben Hoffmann The goalkeeper has cemented himself as Lee Johnson's first-choice goalkeeper and will start against Portsmouth barring a late injury. Photo: FRANK REID 2021 Photo Sales

2. RB: Carl Winchester The midfielder turned defender has impressed at right back so far this campaign and has chipped in with a couple of goals whilst looking solid at the back Photo: FRANK REID 2019 Photo Sales

3. LB: Niall Huggins With Dennis Cirkin still recovering from a concussion, Niall Huggins will likely retain his place after impressing against Cheltenham in his first league start for Sunderland. Photo: FRANK REID 2021 Photo Sales

4. CB: Bailey Wright Callum Doyle has been struggling with a minor back injury which could mean Bailey Wright retains his place in the heart of Sunderland's defence after scoring against Cheltenham. Photo: FRANK REID 2021 Photo Sales