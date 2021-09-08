Is this the starting XI Lee Johnson will choose against Accrington Stanley this Saturday?

Sunderland’s head coach has been nominated for August’s League One Manager of the Month award – along with three other candidates.
The Black Cats have won four of their first five league games, beating Wigan, MK Dons, AFC Wimbledon and Wycombe and sit top of the table.
A 1-0 defeat at Burton was the only match Sunderland didn’t win in August.
Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth and Leam Richardson of Wigan have also been nominated for the Manager of the Month award, with the winner set to be announced on Friday.
Despite a strong start to the season, no Sunderland players were nominated for the League One Player of the Month award.
The four nominations included Oxford midfielder James Henry, Portsmouth’s Ryan Tunnicliffe, Morecambe striker Cole Stockton and Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.
Sunderland striker Ross Stewart is the division’s joint top scorer, along with Henry and Stockton, with four goals but wasn’t included on the shortlist.
Here, though, we take a look at the team Lee Johnson could pick against Accrington Stanley: