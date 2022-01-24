Head coach Lee Johnson is still hopeful of bringing in more players before the end of the month, with another striker the priority.

Yet there is now competition for places in multiple positions, with players still set to return from injuries.

We’ve put together what we think Sunderland’s strongest starting XI could be, using Johnson’s prefered 4-2-3-1 formation.

See if you agree with the team or would make any changes:

1. GK: Thorben Hoffmann The German has established himself as Sunderland's No 1 goalkeeper since arriving in the summer. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. RB: Carl Winchester Injuries have meant Winchester has been moved back into central midfield in recent weeks, yet the Northern Irishman performed well at right-back earlier in the campaign and is still probably Sunderland's best option there. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. CB: Danny Batth After arriving from Stoke this month, the towering centre-back looks like he'll be a key player for Sunderland between now and the end of the season. An impressive debut against Portsmouth showed what he's all about. Photo: SAFC Photo Sales

4. CB: Callum Doyle Still only 18, Doyle has started 26 of Sunderland's 28 league games this season. His distribution has been impressive, while the teenager brings a balance to the defence with his stronger left foot. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales