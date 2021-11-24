Sunderland took the lead through Alex Pritchard’s first goal for the club and were handed a significant boost in first half stoppage time as the Shrews were reduced to 10 men.

It should have signalled a straight forward second half for Johnson’s side and back-to-back wins after their success over Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light last weekend.

But the Wearsider’s struggled to make their numerical advantage count as Daniel Udoh earned a point for the Shropshire side, much to the frustration of Black Cats supporters.

It means Johnson must pick his side up for another away trip to League One newcomers Cambridge United this weekend and faces a dilemma over whether to shuffle his pack once more.

Here at the Sunderland Echo we look at who Johnson may pick in his starting XI including a change in formation.

1. Ron-Thorben Hoffmann Hoffmann has been a regular at the Stadium of Light since his arrival on-loan from Bayern Munich. Picture by Martin Swinney. Photo: Martin Swinney Photo Sales

2. Tom Flanagan Flanagan has been overlooked in the two games since the international break but is tipped for a return to the starting XI this weekend. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Bailey Wright Wright has been able to force his way into the first team picture in recent weeks and is backed to stay there in our change of system for the Black Cats this weekend. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Callum Doyle Doyle has struggled at times in recent games but could a change in system and bringing two defenders alongside him help the teenager rediscover his early season form? Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales