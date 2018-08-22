'Is there a better centre-half in world football?' - How Sunderland fans reacted to the thrilling win at Gillingham

Sunderland produced another impressive display as they swept past Gillingham 4-1 at the Priestfield Stadium.

Chris Maguire, George Honeyman, Max Power and Josh Maja all scored in the 4-1 victory, but there was one player who earned considerable praise.

Defender Jack Baldwin impressed once again following his arrival from Peterborough in the summer.

Here's how fans reacted on social media.

@PeterBeuster: Excellent team effort by #SAFC thoroughly professional throughout. Dug deep when they had to and made sure game remained safe. Cattermole excellent. Baldwin excellent. But no bad performances

@GazWilko86: If there’s a better centre half in world football than Jack Baldwin I’m yet to see him. #SAFC

@AdamMoon_: Baldwin signing of the season #SAFC

@Laking86: One of the lessons of tonight is that we are currently very blessed at left-back. Oviedo obviously a class above in League One, but Reece James looks absolutely at ease too. Hume not a bad third option either #SAFC

@mksavage73: Impressive result by the lads. We rode our luck at times but it’s about time luck changed in our favour 1-4 #safc #hawaythelads on wards and upwards Baldwin superb!

@tmalbrghtn: Literally the only negative you could take from the last two games is how weve stormed into a lead then switched off. Then again, 3 goals to the good & a busy season cant blame them. #SAFC

@1879SAFC: Josh Maja is the first Sunderland player since David Halliday in the 1920s to score in four consecutive games Some stat that

@brownh1989: Is twitter ok? Have #safc fans broken twitter? If so, Sorry, We aren’t use to winning 3 league games out of 4. And in August

@DavidNunn73: Another cracking win. What a time to support the lads at the moment. #safc

@JordanBray19: Class result, class performance, class team. Mad to think we've still got first teamers to come back. #SAFC

@Laking86: Winning helps and the general change of atmosphere around the club, but it’s amazing how quickly there seems a connection to the new players. Maguire, Baldwin, Loovens etc all made more of an impact on me than some who were here for years previously #SAFC