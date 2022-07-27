Is Sunderland v Coventry City on TV? What channel it is on, kick-off time and early team news

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After securing promotion from League One with a historic win against Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley, Alex Neil’s side are preparing for their first taste of Championship action in over four years.

Mark Robins’ Coventry City are the visitors for their first game of the new season as the Black Cats look to get their season off to the best possible start in-front of their home supporters.

Coventry, who finished in 12th last season, have won two of the previous three games between the two teams, including their memorable 5-4 victory on Wearside in April 2019.

Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about Sunderland’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Coventry City:

When is Sunderland v Coventry City?

The Championship match between Sunderland and Coventry City takes place on Sunday, July 31. Kick-off at the Stadium of Light is at noon and Darren Bond will be the man in charge of proceedings.

Is Sunderland v Coventry City on TV?

Sunderland face Coventry City in their first Championship match after securing promotion at Wembley (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Yes, Sunderland’s clash with Coventry will be broadcast on Sky Sports. Coverage on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football channels begins at 11:30am.

Viewers may need to consider that Sky Sports Main Event channel will switch its coverage to the Hungarian F1 Grand Prix at 1:55pm. Coverage of the game will continue unaffected on Sky Sports Football however.

How else can I follow the game?

BBC Radio Newcastle will have full coverage of the clash with the Sky Blues.

Alternatively, the Sunderland Echo will bring you updates from proceedings at the Stadium of Light and all the latest news and reaction from events on Wearside.

What’s the latest team news?

The Black Cats came through their clash with Hartlepool United on Monday night unscathed and fans will be hoping that Ross Stewart, who hasn’t featured since the clash with Dundee United, will be fit to start against Coventry.