Is outcast Jack Rodwell any closer to a Sunderland return? Chris Coleman's revealing blunt response

Jack Rodwell remains on the fringes at Sunderland and isn't part of Chris Coleman's plans for the survival bid.

The midfielder last played any football for the club on February 11 when he turned out for the Under-23s' 2-0 defeat at Exeter City, Rodwell subbed at half-time with a foot injury.

Coleman has stated he doesn't know whether Rodwell is back training or not after a foot injury, with Rodwell clearly not part of his plans.

Rodwell has been an outcast at Sunderland since it was revealed the club offered to tear up his £70,000 a week in a bid to get him off the books.

He doesn't have a future at the club and Coleman was asked about the situation at his press conference ahead of the trip to Millwall on Saturday.

Rodwell had been training with the Under-23s.

When asked for an update on Rodwell and whether there was any change in circumstances, Coleman said: "No, Jack picked up an injury to his foot, which kept him out for a little bit.

"At the minute I don't even know whether he is fit or he's back training.

"I have absolutely no idea."

In February, Coleman revealed Rodwell turned down the chance of a January move to an unnamed club.

The midfielder doesn't have a future on Wearside and has 18-months left to run on a contract worth £70,000 a week.

Cash-strapped Sunderland offered to tear up Rodwell's contract but in an interview with the Daily Mail, Rodwell said he would only walk away from his lucrative contract if a move to a new club was lined up.

Last month Coleman confirmed a club made an approach for Rodwell in the January transfer window but the midfielder turned down the opportunity to the unnamed club.

Rodwell will stay at Sunderland until at least the end of the season.

He is not be eligible to sign for another club as a free agent this season as the former Everton and Manchester City midfielder would have had to have agreed to terminate his contract before the end of January 31.