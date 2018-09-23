'Is he flying to Benfica?' - Sunderland fans react as Didier Ndong is pictured outside Newcastle Airport

Have your say

The Didier Ndong saga has taken a dramatic twist over the last two days.

The midfielder, 24, has been AWOL since the start of the summer after failing to return to the club for pre-season, but reports yesterday suggested Ndong was willing to take a pay cut to return to the Stadium of Light.

Today the Gabon international was pictured outside Newcastle Airport, sparking a big response from Sunderland supporters on social media.

Here's how fans reacted.

@RosesandSafc: "I don't think he has the intention of playing, just trying to give the appearance he wants to in lieu of the impending employment case."

@SpartinMartin84: "I wouldn’t even let him sell programs outside the SOL"

@bryancroft46: "No way he mite upset the good work lads have done so far the season !!"

@safc_lex: "Rather put him on a plane to the Arctic Circle"

@stannerssafc: "If he ever did I would bin my season ticket."

@Deanospamoni85: "Bang average and 100% not needed."

@michaeln67: "Don’t let him poison the squad."

Meanwhile on our SAFC Facebook page

Neil Grieves said: "Hopefully heading to departures never to be seen again."

Wilf Newall added: "Is he not flying to Benfica."

Jordan Renton "Not sure if he deserves a second chance but I'll allow Donald to make that decision."

David Feetham commented: "He’s only come back to get sacked so he can go to another club for nothing make him suffer no place in football for people like him."