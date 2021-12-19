Former Manchester United coach McKenna watched from the stands as Town took a deserved first-half lead through James Norwood’s headed opener.

Sunderland improved after the break, though, and equalised courtesy of Nathan Broadhead’s composed finish five minutes after the interval.

Ipswich’s tactic to play with a wing-back system paid off in the opening 45 minutes, with Janoi Donacien starting on the right of a back three and Luke Woolfenden coming into defence.

Ipswich and Sunderland players clash.

“He’ll be impressed today,” said pundit George Elek from The Not Top 20 Podcast when asked about McKenna’s first impressions.

“They went to three at the back in the FA Cup defeat against Barrow after a terrible first-half performance and it improved them.

“Today they stuck with that with Donacien on the right-hand side and Woolfenden in there as well and they were better today, they were better than Sunderland.

“This is the second time in a matter of weeks where they have been the better team against Sunderland and ended up not winning the game. They lost 2-0 at the Stadium of Light.

“I think he will be buoyed. I think Ipswich fans thought they had probably hit rock bottom in the performance against Charlton and then again in midweek in their performance against Barrow.

“Today is that first step and something for that new manager to work on.”

Sunderland forward Broadhead, who is on loan from Everton, was also praised after scoring his fifth goal in as many games.

Former Reading midfielder Jobi McAnuff said: “He had a bit of a stop-start start to his career on loan but he’s really into his stride now.

“That’s his fifth goal in five games and you have to give Dan Neil a mention as well for a fantastic assist, he’s top of the assists now in that league.

“Good young players, great to see them getting out. I love them stepping out of those bigger academies and going to really test themselves in the Football League.”

