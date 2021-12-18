A large crowd of over 28,500, close to capacity, is set to attend the match, while new Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna, formerly a coach at Manchester United, is set to watch from the stands.

Interim boss John McGreal will take charge of the hosts, who will be looking to bounce back from Wednesday’s FA Cup defeat at Barrow.

Sunderland beat Plymouth 2-1 at the Stadium of Light last time out, courtesy of goals from Dan Neil and Nathan Broadhead.

The Black Cats still have multiple injuries to contend with but have been boosted by the returns of Dennis Cirkin, Denver Hume and Corry Evans to first-team training this week.

