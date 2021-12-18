Ipswich Town vs Sunderland LIVE: Team news as Cats are handed Lynden Gooch injury boost at Portman Road
Sunderland could move back into the automatic promotion places with a result at Ipswich today – and we’ve got all the action covered as Lee Johnson’s side take on Ipswich at Portman Road.
A large crowd of over 28,500, close to capacity, is set to attend the match, while new Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna, formerly a coach at Manchester United, is set to watch from the stands.
Interim boss John McGreal will take charge of the hosts, who will be looking to bounce back from Wednesday’s FA Cup defeat at Barrow.
Sunderland beat Plymouth 2-1 at the Stadium of Light last time out, courtesy of goals from Dan Neil and Nathan Broadhead.
The Black Cats still have multiple injuries to contend with but have been boosted by the returns of Dennis Cirkin, Denver Hume and Corry Evans to first-team training this week.
We’ll have all the build-up, analysis, reaction and more throughout the day:
LIVE: Ipswich vs Sunderland
Last updated: Saturday, 18 December, 2021, 14:05
- Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Wright, Flanagan, Doyle, Gooch, Winchester, Neil, Dajaku, Pritchard, Broadhead, Stewart
- Ipswich XI: Walton, Donanicien, Edmundson, Woolfenden, Penny, Burns, Morsy, Evans, Aluko, Bonne, Norwood
Here are our predicted line-ups for today’s match:
Predicted Sunderland line-up: Hoffmann; Wright, Flanagan, Doyle; Winchester, Neil, Embleton, Dajaku; Pritchard, Broadhead; Stewart
Predicted Ipswich line-up: Walton; Donanician, Edmondson, Burgess, Vincent-Young; Edwards, Morsy, Evans, Chaplin; Bonne, Pigott
Over 28,500 are set to attend today’s match at Portman Road after Ipswich ran a ticket offer for the festive period.
Interim boss McGreal said: “They’ve got to embrace it. It’s a big crowd and a big game with the new manager watching on. There’s going to be expectancy levels from the new gaffer and the crowd.
“The expectancy is there but they’ll be right behind you. When the fans see hard work and applying yourselves well on the pitch, they will applaud you and they’ll be with you.
“The position that we’re at in the league and the inconsistency of the season; we’re still getting nearly 30,000 for a home game just before Christmas. I commend the fans all day long because they stick with you.”
Johnson on Ipswich
Here’s what the SAFC boss had to say about today’s opponents:
“I think they have really good players.
“You saw their really good sort of form six or seven games ago and I think they will recapture that, especially with that new manager bounce.
“I think as Sunderland we have to deal with that as teams often raise their game against use.
“We can also use that because when teams are trying to raise their game in front of a crowd they can also make mistakes.”
All change at Ipswich
Ipswich have announced the appointment of former Manchester United coach Kieran McKenna as their new boss.
McKenna will watch from the stands today as interim boss John McGreal takes charge.
Town sacked Paul Cook earlier this month and are 12th in the table, nine points off a play-off place.
Ahead of the match we caught up with Liam Young from the Kings of Anglia Podcast to get the inside track on The Blues:
He said: “McGreal has played a 4-4-2 and in some ways that has made the team worse and more inflexible. It will likely be different to Cook but for Town it is about trying to get through games and sneak results until the new man stamps his image on the club.”