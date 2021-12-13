Ipswich town vs Sunderland: Is there a stream? Can I get tickets? What time is kick off? Is there any team news?

That’s after the Wearsiders won their last League One fixture 2-1 against Plymouth Argyle at the Stadium of Light.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture against Morecambe:

When is Ipswich Town vs Sunderland?

Sunderland take on Ipswich Town this coming Saturday (December 18) at Portman Road

Kick-off is scheduled for 3:00pm.

What TV channel is Ipswich Town vs Sunderland on?

The clash between Sunderland and Ipswich won’t be shown on any television channels.

Can I stream Ipswich Town vs Sunderland online?

Sunderland’s clash with Ipswich Town won’t be streamed by the club in the United Kingdom.

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Sunderland fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Ipswich Town vs Sunderland?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson at the ground.

Are there any tickets available for Ipswich Town vs Sunderland?

There are some tickets for the game between Sunderland and Ipswich Town currently available on safc.com

For the remainder of the 2021-22 season, the Stadium of Light ticket office and store will be open on home matchdays and the day before home matchdays.

Is there any team news ahead of Ipswich Town vs Sunderland?

Dennis Cirkin is likely to be missing until the new year due to a hernia problem, which will require surgery in the coming weeks.

With Niall Huggins and Denver Hume already ruled out until 2022, Johnson now has no natural full-back options fit in his squad.

Luke O’Nien is also out with a shoulder injury whilst Jordan Willis, Aiden McGeady and Corry Evans have also had injuries.

Lynden Gooch was forced off in the 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle with a groin complaint at half time.

What are the odds for Ipswich Town vs Sunderland?

Odds provided by Paddy Power:

Sunderland win – 7/5

Draw – 21/10

Ipswich win – 5/1

All odds correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

