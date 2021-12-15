Ipswich Town interim boss has this message ahead of Sunderland clash as manager hunt continues

Former Boro boss Neil Warnock is now third-favourite to take over the vacant post at Portman Road following Paul Cook’s departure.

Warnock, who left the Riverside last month, is behind Neil Harris and Marc Bircham in the race to take charge at Ipswich, according to the bookies.

A bumper crowd is expected at Portman Road on Saturday for the League One game.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Ipswich Town supporter shows his support. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Ipswich have an FA Cup replay away at Barrow on Wednesday to face ahead of the visit of Sunderland.

When asked by the Ipswich press whether he had thought about leading the side against Sunderland, McGreal replied: “No. I was put in as caretaker/interim for a couple of games.

"All I know is, at this moment in time, I’ve prepped the boys for the game in the FA Cup. That is all I know at this moment in time.

“I never ever get ahead of myself. It’s always game-by-game. The next game just so happens to be an FA Cup replay, so that’s all we’re focussing on.

“Honestly, I’m really not thinking about Sunderland. Obviously you hear about the ticket sales and how many thousands are going to be there. It’s going to be a brilliant event for the club and the fans. It’s a big game.

“But mine, Reg (Rene Gilmartin) and Kieron's (Dyer) focus is purely on the next game. And the next game for us is the replay.

“That is just as important as the Sunderland game really because we want to get through to the third round."

He added: “All we’ve tried to do is lift the players, put on good training sessions and try and bring a bit noise to help get the players back to doing what they do best.”

Former Bristol City, Aberdeen and St Johnstone boss Derek McInnes is said to have applied for the vacant Ipswich Town managers job

McInnes is well-known to Blues CEO Mark Ashton having worked with him at the Robins between 2011 and 2013.

However, a report from local fansite TWTD state that it is ‘not believed’ the twice-capped former Scotland international midfielder is a leading candidate for the role.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.