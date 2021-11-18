Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook has this verdict ahead of League One showdown with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland’s League One campaign returns on Saturday when Ipswich head to Wearside with what many are perceiving to be an important fixture in the context of both the league table and that stature of each club.

The Tractor Boys are starting to piece together some form after a disappointing start to the season following a summer of upheaval at Portman Road with three wins in their last five games as Cook’s side continue to climb towards the play-off places.

The same can’t be said of the Black Cats however who have slipped out of play-off contention recently following a run of three straight defeats.

Paul Cook has played down the significance of Ipswich Town's visit to the Stadium of Light to take of Sunderland this weekend (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

It has led to some calling Saturday’s showdown at the Stadium of Light a crucial fixture, particularly for Lee Johnson and his side, who find themselves eight points behind League One leaders Plymouth Argyle.

But that isn’t an opinion shared by Tractor Boys boss Cook who, speaking after his side secured their spot in the second round of the FA Cup with a win over Oldham Athletic, said it’s just another game.

“It’s a game that we’re all looking forward to when you get fixtures coming along like that. But you get three points, it’s football, it’s the same as playing any of the other teams in the division,” Cook told TWDT.

“You’ll see everyone deeming it ‘a big game’ and then when we get to the end of the season we have bigger games. The reality is that they’re all just the same to me.”

