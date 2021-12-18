Ipswich Town 1 Sunderland 1 - Story of the day as Nathan Broadhead earns Cats a point after Leon Dajaku injury blow

Sunderland came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town.

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 18th December 2021, 7:31 pm

The Black Cats were second best in the first half and fell behind on the stroke of half-time following James Norwood’s headed opener.

Nathan Broadhead drew Sunderland level five minutes after the interval, though, when he produced a neat finish following Dan Neil’s fine pass.

The Black Cats remain third in the League One table behind Rotherham and Wigan.

Lynden Gooch and Bailey Wright.

Here’s how the game played out.

RECAP: Ipswich 1 (Norwood, 45) Sunderland 1 (Broadhead, 50)

Last updated: Saturday, 18 December, 2021, 19:25

  • Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Wright, Flanagan, Doyle, Gooch, Winchester, Neil, Dajaku (Hume, 41), Pritchard (Embleton, 63), Broadhead (O’Brien, 87), Stewart
  • Subs: Patterson, Alves, Younger, Hume, Embleton, O’Brien, Kimpioka
  • Ipswich XI: Walton, Donanicien, Edmundson, Woolfenden, Penny (Vincent-Young, 63), Burns, Morsy, Evans, Aluko, Bonne, Norwood (Chaplin, 69)
  • Subs: Hladky, Burgess, Carroll, Vincent-Young, Fraser, Chaplin, Pigott
Saturday, 18 December, 2021, 19:25

Saturday, 18 December, 2021, 19:19

Reaction from Lee Johnson

Saturday, 18 December, 2021, 17:02

Full-time verdict from Portman Road

Saturday, 18 December, 2021, 17:00

Full-Time: Ipswich 1 Sunderland 1

Saturday, 18 December, 2021, 16:56

Four minutes added time

Saturday, 18 December, 2021, 16:52

87’ O’Brien on for Broadhead

Saturday, 18 December, 2021, 16:51

84’ Chances at both ends

A really important block from Wright after Vincent-Young beat Gooch on the left before his cut-back found Chaplin inside the area. Wright stood his ground to stop the shot.

At the other end Stewart couldn’t quite control the ball inside the area before Ipswich managed to get players back.

Still all to play for.

Saturday, 18 December, 2021, 16:46

79’ Wright header blocked

Sunderland have just racked up three corners in a row but couldn’t take advantage of any of them.

Wright’s header was blocked after Embleton’s in-swinging delivery.

Saturday, 18 December, 2021, 16:41

74’ Broadhead almost through again

The forward was sent through on goal again but this time he went just a little bit too early.

The offside flag was eventually raised.

Saturday, 18 December, 2021, 16:37

69’ Second change for Ipswich

