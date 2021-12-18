Ipswich Town 1 Sunderland 1 - Reaction as Nathan Broadhead earns Cats a point after Leon Dajaku injury blow
Sunderland could move back into the automatic promotion places with a result at Ipswich today – and we’ve got all the action covered as Lee Johnson’s side take on Ipswich at Portman Road.
A large crowd of over 28,500, close to capacity, is set to attend the match, while new Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna, formerly a coach at Manchester United, is set to watch from the stands.
Interim boss John McGreal will take charge of the hosts, who will be looking to bounce back from Wednesday’s FA Cup defeat at Barrow.
Sunderland beat Plymouth 2-1 at the Stadium of Light last time out, courtesy of goals from Dan Neil and Nathan Broadhead.
The Black Cats still have multiple injuries to contend with but have been boosted by the returns of Dennis Cirkin, Denver Hume and Corry Evans to first-team training this week.
We’ll have all the build-up, analysis, reaction and more throughout the day:
LIVE: Ipswich 1 (Norwood, 45) Sunderland 1 (Broadhead, 50)
Last updated: Saturday, 18 December, 2021, 17:02
- Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Wright, Flanagan, Doyle, Gooch, Winchester, Neil, Dajaku (Hume, 41), Pritchard (Embleton, 63), Broadhead (O’Brien, 87), Stewart
- Subs: Patterson, Alves, Younger, Hume, Embleton, O’Brien, Kimpioka
- Ipswich XI: Walton, Donanicien, Edmundson, Woolfenden, Penny (Vincent-Young, 63), Burns, Morsy, Evans, Aluko, Bonne, Norwood (Chaplin, 69)
- Subs: Hladky, Burgess, Carroll, Vincent-Young, Fraser, Chaplin, Pigott
Full-time verdict from Portman Road
Full-Time: Ipswich 1 Sunderland 1
Four minutes added time
87’ O’Brien on for Broadhead
84’ Chances at both ends
A really important block from Wright after Vincent-Young beat Gooch on the left before his cut-back found Chaplin inside the area. Wright stood his ground to stop the shot.
At the other end Stewart couldn’t quite control the ball inside the area before Ipswich managed to get players back.
Still all to play for.
79’ Wright header blocked
Sunderland have just racked up three corners in a row but couldn’t take advantage of any of them.
Wright’s header was blocked after Embleton’s in-swinging delivery.
74’ Broadhead almost through again
The forward was sent through on goal again but this time he went just a little bit too early.
The offside flag was eventually raised.
69’ Second change for Ipswich
67’ Tipped over the bar
Hoffmann was called into action there as Evans tied his luck from distance with a curling free-kick.
Moments later, Burns was booked for a late challenge on Neil.